Delta man guilty of harassment

A Delta man was found guilty of telecommunications harassment last week following a trial in Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

According to Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Zackary Tressler, 33, was found guilty by a jury of eight men and four women after about 4 1/2 hours of deliberation. A Fulton County grand jury had previously indicted Tressler for the February 2018 offense, in which he knowingly made a telecommunications from a device under his control to a caller who had told Tressler not to communicate with them.

Tressler’s bond has been continued pending a pre-sentence investigation and report. He faces the possibility of up to a year in prison.

The charge against him was the result of an investigation by the Wauseon Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Paul Kennedy.