Clinton Twp. trustee dies

Clinton Township trustee and former Fulton County Commissioner Perry Rupp died Sunday, authorities have confirmed.

No details of his death are being released pending autopsy results from Fulton County Coroner Rick Yoder, the county sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Rupp, 61, previously served four years as a Fulton County commissioner, and was elected last November as a Clinton Township trustee.

He was a 1975 graduate of Wauseon High School who also attended Bowling Green State University and the Unversity of Toledo. He was a founding partner of Rupp/Rosebrock, Inc. of Liberty Center. The company has been instrumental in the construction of numerous local buildings including the Wauseon Municipal Building and fire department, the Fulton County Health Department and sheriff’s office, and Sullivan’s Restaurant in Wauseon.

He is survived by his wife, Jana; two sons, Daniel (Sara) and Andrew (Jeanette); two grandchildren, two brothers, and a sister.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 30, at Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon, with visitation 3-8 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at the church.