OhioMeansJobs app showcased at state fair

A new mobile phone application for OhioMeansJobs.com – the state’s online career and employment center – will launch when the Ohio State Fair opens tomorrow. Job seekers will be able to search more than 150,000 job postings at any given time, sign up for alerts so they can be notified when new opportunities post, and apply for jobs on the spot, 24/7.

Fairgoers who download the app can visit the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) booth in the Marketplace Building to receive a free gift.

“This app will allow job seekers to respond quickly when opportunity knocks,” said ODJFS Director Cynthia Dungey. “It will help Ohioans looking for new or better opportunities take advantage of Ohio’s booming economy, and it will help Ohio’s employers hire the workforce they need to be successful.”

For employers, OhioMeansJobs.com lists millions of resumes with advanced filtering tools that make it easy to narrow down many resumes to the most promising ones. For individuals, it lists more than 150,000 job openings, including at least 75,000 that pay at least $50,000 a year, in addition to many other features. These include a resume builder and rater, a budget calculator, skill and interest assessments, online trainings, free GED and college entrance practice tests, and special sections for veterans, college students, younger students, unemployment claimants, workers with disabilities and restored citizens.

Over the next several months, a variety of new features will be added to OhioMeansJobs.com and the mobile app. These include a Skills Gap Tool, which will compare job seekers’ resumes with skills needed for any given occupation, and several significant enhancements for employers. Advanced resume screening tools, job description features and customizable auto-reply letters are just a few of the new tools that will make it easier for employers to post jobs and manage their candidate searches. All services for both employers and individuals are free.