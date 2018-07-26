Boys & Girls Clubs receive grant funding

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine Tuesday announced that his office has awarded grants totaling $357,435 to the Ohio Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs and other organizations across the state for new computers and other technology purchases.

“These grants will support programs serving many Ohio communities,” DeWine said. “They will help improve access to technology for kids, adults with disabilities, and other individuals who are served by these programs.”

The Ohio Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs is receiving a total of $232,763 that will be distributed among the following 12 organizations:

– Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland

– Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbus

– Boys & Girls Club of Dayton

– Boys & Girls Club of Erie County

– Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati

– Boys & Girls Club of Hamilton

– Boys & Girls Clubs of Lorain County

– Boys & Girls Club of New Richmond

– Orrville Area Boys & Girls Club

– Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo

– Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Reserve

– Boys & Girls Club of Youngstown

“Ensuring that kids have a safe and supportive environment to access technology is a critical part of the Boys & Girls Clubs experience for youth,” said Rebecca Asmo, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbus and board member of the Ohio Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs. “When youth use technology in the Clubs they get access to the opportunities that technology provides in a space that is free from cyberbullying and where adult staff can guide them to use it in safe and productive ways. The grant funding provided by Attorney General DeWine will allow Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Ohio to improve their technology infrastructure – serving thousands of Ohio’s youth and teens in the process.”

The following eight organizations also have been awarded funding:

– Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Ohio

– Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville

– The Childhood League Center (Franklin County)

– Greater Warren-Youngstown Urban League

– Inspiring Minds (Trumbull County)

– The Ohio State University Nisonger Center

– Our Lady of the Wayside (Cuyahoga County)

– Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center Inc.

Organizations will use the grants for a variety of technology purchases, such as new computers, educational software, or high-speed internet.

The Ohio State University Nisonger Center will use the funding to increase the technology capacity of an academic center used by students in its Transition Options in Postsecondary Settings (TOPS) program, which allows students who have intellectual disabilities to enroll in audited OSU courses, participate in internships, or work in paid positions at the university or surrounding communities.

The grant funding also will support the computer education program of Our Lady of the Wayside’s Pathways Program, which offers day services for adults with developmental disabilities. Adults in the program use computers to learn and to communicate with family, friends, and peers.

Funding for the grants comes from settlement funds.