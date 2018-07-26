Substitute levy has benefits for PDY schools

Pike-Delta-York Local Schools voters will soon be asked to approve a substitute levy for the district. A five-year, 6.65-mill substitute of the district’s current emergency levy will be on the ballot in November.

Though relatively rare, a substitute levy has multiple benefits.

“This substitute renewal levy will not increase taxes to the current property owners. Cost will remain the same for the current residents and businesses,” said Pike-Delta-York School Superintendent Ted Haselman.

Doing a substitute levy instead of straight renewal does, however, allow the district to generate new dollars. This money comes from new construction and as tax abatements expire and become taxable.

Passage of a substitute levy also allows the district and district residents to retain the state’s reimbursement of the homestead exemption and rollback.

“This equates to 12.5 percent of the money generated from the levy coming from the state of Ohio rather than local tax payers,” Haselman said. “New state laws have done away with this state reimbursement on new levies; however, because this is a substitute renewal levy, the state of Ohio will continue to pay this 12.5 percent, not our district’s taxpayers.”

The emergency levy generates $1,229,937 each year.

“The district has worked very hard to live within our means, and our five-year forecast shows we have done that. We value the support of our community and we plan to continue with this mindset of living within our means,” said Haselman. “This is not a new tax, and we are not asking for new money from our current taxpayers.”

