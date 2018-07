The annual Lyons Chicken Barbeque will take place beginning Friday and will include food, music and competitions.

Chicken dinners start being served at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Chicken only is $6 with dinners for $9.

On Friday Elite DJ Ellie Herevia will provide music as will DJ Big Fish on Saturday. There will also be kids games.

FFA Tractor Pulls will be Saturday at 1 p.m. Volleyball and softball tournaments will also be held over the weekend.

Proceeds benefit village parks.