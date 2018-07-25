Fulton Leadership University created

The Fulton County Economic Development Corporation (FCEDC), in collaboration with Dr. Christopher Harben, DSL, MBA, has created Fulton Leadership University. Recognizing that leadership development is an important aspect to a growing local economy, the FCEDC has hired Dr. Harben, Assistant Professor at Penn State’s Erie campus and a leadership development coach, to provide instruction on various leadership topics over a nine month period of time.

Courses for Fulton Leadership University will take place one day a month on the second Friday of the month from September 2018 to May 2019. The syllabus will cover leadership topics such as Performance Improvement, Negotiation, Strategic Management, Transactional and Transformational Leadership, Conflict Management, Board Governance and more. During course study, the class will also learn about the history and culture of Fulton County by visiting non-profit organizations, agricultural businesses and other businesses throughout the county.

Participants and their sponsoring employer will also receive coaching and mentoring from Dr. Harben and leadership assessments for both the participant and sponsor to learn how to get the most from their efforts to lead in the workplace. Companies are encouraged to sponsor rising stars and middle-level managers or supervisors to provide leadership development for the benefit of both employee and company.

A limited number of participants will be taken for the first Fulton Leadership University Course. Applications can be found at www.fcedc-ohio.com and applications are due by August 10. The cost of the course for the sponsor is $500 and there are a limited amount of scholarship opportunities available for small businesses and non-profit organizations.

Course participation is available to all businesses in Fulton County, any Fulton County resident that works outside of the county and all FCEDC members. More information can be found on the aforementioned website or by contacting Matt Gilroy, Executive Director of the FCEDC at (419) 337-9270.

Courses begin in Sept.