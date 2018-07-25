Drug take back planned in Swanton

The Swanton Police Department, Swanton Fire Department and Swanton Area Community Coalition are hosting a Drug Take Back Day for the community to drop off their unwanted, unused, and expired medications. The event will be held on Thursday from 5:-7 p.m.

Swanton residents will be able to drop off their syringes, liquids, lotions, and pills. Swanton is the only location in both Lucas and Fulton counties that will be accepting all of these items. The take back will be held at the Village Hall Conference Room, 219 Chestnut St.