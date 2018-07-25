Restoration planned at Swanton football field

Renovations and fixes will be made this year and for the next few years to Hansbarger Stadium and Swanton Local Schoosl football field. Superintendent Chris Lake announced plans, and action to start beautifying the field and surrounding area at Wednesday’s school board meeting.

The majority of renovations this year will be done to the south entrance area and underneath the home bleachers. The west side hill that has had scattered mole holes through the years will be mulched and landscaped. New stone will be added to make a clearer walking path, along with getting rid of weeds.

New sideline turf has already been put in, and the mulch and stone is the action anticipated for this year. The area surrounding concessions will be cleaned up.

“This is going to be a multi-year project to restore the look of our stadium.” said Lake. Lake added that the main goal of this restoration project is to not just restore the field, but to restore pride.

In the future, a picnic/seating area is anticipated to be put in at the south end of the field. The fence at the south end of the field will be removed and relocated. The dead trees that line the walking path into the stadium past the home bleachers will be removed in the future. There are plans to paint the goal posts, paint the scoreboard supports, and install fence wrap. These future renovations are expected to occur in the upcoming years.

Several personnel items were approved by the board, including the hiring of Ernie Ruiz. He will be the new eighth grade social studies teacher and new head high school wrestling coach. Ruiz has experience coaching wrestling at Anthony Wayne High School

