Swanton parking ban moves forward

Swanton Village Council approved a number of items last Monday during a relatively quick but full meeting.

The first reading of an ordinance outlining new parking restrictions in the industrial area of Swanton was approved. It would prohibit parking in the industrial zoned area bordered by Lincoln Avenue, Church Street, Hallett Avenue, and Zeiter Way from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Councilman Paul Dzyak said Village Adminsitrator Rosanna Hoelzle reached out to Swanton Welding, Scottdel, and AquaBlok. None of the businesses objected to the proposal. They did say some deliveries may come in before 5 a.m. but the vehicles would not be left unattended.

The ordinance requires three readings for final approval.

Council also approved, by emergency, final assessments for street lighting and leaf collection in the village. There is no increase in the charge from the previous year.

Council approved, by emergency, a resolution to provide services to two parcels proposed for annexation into the village. An ordinance was previosuly approved by council for the property on Brindley Road at Hallett but the Lucas County Engineer’s Office had an issue with the wording.

“Lucas County engineers didn’t accept the legal description of the previous legislation, so in order to continue this process we have to have another piece of legislation approved with the correct legal description,” said Hoezle.

Council also approved providing services to 2055 County Road H.

Also at the meeting, William Hopkins was recognized for his service to the village. He was a member of the Swanton Rescue Department for 18 years and retired as chief in 2001.

“Mr. Hopkins was a very dedicated man to the Village of Swanton,” said Hoelzle as she read council’s recognition. “He will be remembered for his loyalty, humor and kindness. We express our sincere condolences to his wife Pam and children Peter and Elizabeth.”

Other business

• Council approved the transfer of the parcel at 112 Pennsylvania Ave. to Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County.

• The Committee of the Whole discussed the traffic signal at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Main Street, including the possibility of changing the no turn on red requirement to only during school hours.

• The Committee also discussed potential 2019 road projects. Some possibilities included Ashberry Farms, a portion of Cherry Street, West Pointe Estates, and the business alley downtown.

• Hoelzle reported that one item has been submitted for the Aug. 7 Planning Commission. There will be a Site Plan Review for the Treehouse Village at 3524 Waterville Swanton Road.

• Joe Gill was sworn in as a new Swanton police officer.

• An agreement on an easement could not be reached for the Weber property on Garfield Avenue. Instead, the line will now run down the nearby alley for the sewer separation project.

