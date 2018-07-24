Homecoming grand marshals community leaders

They were named Wauseon’s Citizens of the Year in 2012 for coordinating the creation and construction of the city’s Imagination Kingdom playground. This Saturday, they will appear as the grand marshals in the city’s Homecoming Parade.

Bonnie Grisier and Gloria Gunn were selected for the honor by the Homecoming Committee for their many contributions, said Jacob Wreede, the festival’s co-chair.

“They both have played a big role in the community for years. We felt it was time they get recognition,” he said.

Grisier and Gunn will be recognized with leads in the annual parade, which begins 11 a.m. at the corner of Leggett and Fulton streets.

Six years ago the pair, along with their friends and a group of volunteers, eventually raised $250,000 through fundraisers, private donations, and business contributions to create and build the elaborate playground in Reighard Park. It was constructed by hundreds of volunteers during a one-week period in October 2012.

Grisier and Gunn also campaigned for the city’s $1.4 million community pool which opened in June.

A mother of three and grandmother of nine, Grisier coordinated Homecoming volunteers from 2013-17. “I enjoyed my volunteer position very much. All the volunteers had a great time,” she said.

A Wauseon High School graduate, she has been employed in Environmental Services at Fulton County Health Center over 40 years. Married to Craig Grisier, she attends True North Church.

Grisier has also led fundraisers for the Wauseon winter swim team, among other groups.

“I’m honored to share the position of one of the grand marshals with Gloria Gunn, a true friend,” Grisier said. “Thanks to the Wauseon Homecoming 2018 for this honor.”

A Wauseon High School and University of Toledo graduate, Gunn has been employed by Farmers and Merchants State Bank since 1990. She currently serves as a home loan originator for Fulton and Henry counties.

As co-coordinator of Imagination Kingdom, she oversaw contracts and suppliers, design, budgeting, and grant applications.

Gunn is presently steeped in volunteer activities for Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County, the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce, the Ives College Scholarship Fund, and a Music Boosters/Homecoming fundraiser. She has formerly donated services to the Wauseon Rotary Club, her employer’s Relay for Life fundraiser, the Wauseon Merchants Association, and the Sunday school program at Crossroads Evangelical Church, among others.

She is married to Bill Gunn, and has two children and two grandchildren.

“I was surprised and honored, because there are so many people in the community that volunteer and do so much,” she said of being selected grand marshal. “I think the Homecoming is a great family tradition in Wauseon, and it should be a fabulous parade.”

Bonnie Grisier, left, and Gloria Gunn, named Wauseon Citizens of the Year in 2012 for spearheading the creation of Imagination Kingdom, have been named grand marshals of the city’s Homecoming Parade on Saturday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/07/web1_grisier-and-gunn.jpg Bonnie Grisier, left, and Gloria Gunn, named Wauseon Citizens of the Year in 2012 for spearheading the creation of Imagination Kingdom, have been named grand marshals of the city’s Homecoming Parade on Saturday. David J. Coehrs | Fulton County Expositor

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.