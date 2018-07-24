FCCC Pick-Up Day scheduled

Students registered to attend Four County Career Center in Archbold this fall can pick up their schedules and other important 2018-19 school information during Packet Pick-Up Days Aug. 1 and Aug. 7.

Students may also pay their school fees, pick up their technology device, and check on uniform orders.

Packet Pick-Up hours are from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. both days. Student Services staff members will be at an information table in the multi-purpose room to distribute packets and answer questions. Students who wish to locate their classrooms and career labs may do so on these days.

Fall classes begin Wednesday, Aug. 15, for all students. Classes start at 8:45 a.m.

For more information, call the Student Services office at 1-800-589-3334, ext. 2701.