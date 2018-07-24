P-D-Y Board discusses levy

The Pike-Delta-York Board of Education on Wednesday debated between passing a substitution or renewal tax levy. A substitution tax allows the board to change its current tax rate, which has become too costly for the district. A renewal tax would keep current rates the same.

Board member Tammy Sprow said a renewal levy would work “awfully” for the district and stated that the substitution levy will open potential for growth. The board finalized discussion by voting on a non-continuous substitution tax levy.

The substitution levy will not increase taxes on current property owners. It will allow the district to generate money from new construction in the area.

According to Superintendent Ted Haselman, “the substitute levy is truly a renewal of the existing emergency levy. For the district, this substitute renewal levy provides the district an opportunity to experience some revenue growth.”

The board also discussed expanding its communication tools relating to taxes on the ballot in order to inform the public of what can occur with each levy.

According to treasurer Matt Feasel, there are “no surprises” in the financial report. The final balance was on June 30 was $3.1 million. In total, with money advances taken into account, the final projection was off by approximately $12,000, which Feasel stated was a positive deficit.

Investments were ahead of projections significantly by about $25,000. Most of the year’s expenditure orders are already finalized. Purchase services were off from projections by about $150,000; Feasel and the finance office will closely study these costs.

Hunter Tresnan-Reighard was honored by the board for his accomplishments at the OSHAA Division III State Track and Field Championship. He placed eighth in the discus with a throw reaching 148-1. Tresnan-Reighard performed greatly in the 2018 season; he obtained a discus throw of 159-5 at the Northwest District meet in Archbold earlier in the year as well as shot put throw of 48-11 at the Lamberson Invitational. Both are personal records in his ongoing high school career.

The board passed several items in superintendent Ted Haselman’s report, including several athletic and non-athletic contracts. Matthew Brighton was approved to a position as a math teacher at the middle school. The board also accepted the resignation of cafeteria worker Linda Dalley who has worked with the district for several years. Bus driver certifications, as well as bus routes, stops, transfers, and transportation waivers were all approved.

Sprow spoke proudly of P-D-Y students who participated in the Chicken Festival. Several groups assisted in services and entertainment to keep the festival going adequately throughout. The festival “[teaches] young adults really great service-oriented work,” said Sprow.

“There’s no way that the festival would go on without our student’s power. Somebody is doing something right with these kids.”

Hunter Tresnan-Reighard stands alongside Board President Mike Ford at last week’s P-D-Y board meeting in recognition of his track-and-field accomplishments. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/07/web1_PDY-board-rieghard.jpg Hunter Tresnan-Reighard stands alongside Board President Mike Ford at last week’s P-D-Y board meeting in recognition of his track-and-field accomplishments.