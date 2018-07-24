Groundbreaking held at The Farmhouse

“The Farmhouse” is a community hub for the Metamora and Evergreen area. While it is part of Metamora United Methodist Church, it serves the entire greater area of Metamora.

The Farmhouse land was donated by Victoria Befner, who wanted her land to be used for community growth and enjoyment. The Farmhouse is used for various events that stimulate spirituality and community unity.

The groundbreaking ceremony for a new barn was held Friday at 3248 State Route 120 in Metamora, and construction will begin soon. The main goal of The Farmhouse is to help the Evergreen area grow together.

“Everyone is welcome. The Farmhouse is not necessarily about religion. It’s about spirituality, love, and most importantly, community health.” said Randi Lineham, a frequenter of The Farmhouse.

“Farmhouse Conversations” occur once a month. These serve as an opportunity for people to join and discuss whatever comes up: spirituality, issues in the community, questions about life, and anything in between.

“Farmhouse Sabbath” is a once a month dinner where all are welcome. These dinners serve as a way to turn strangers into neighbors, giving people of the Evergreen area a chance to meet others in their community, as well as strengthen relationships with the people they are already familiar with.

“Micro-Communities” are intimate and intentional communal groups. These groups each have a different purpose and are open to whoever is interested in them, and generally serve to have conversation. Micro-Communities can be based around anything- from wine and canvas, to book clubs, to Bible studies.

“There is a heritage with the Benfer Farm of connecting our community and providing for neighbors. But time has changed. Our landscape and this community shifted. The Evergreen community began to decline like so many other rural places. The once common neighborliness started to decline with it, and the once common intimate connection started to become a myth, something that everyone in this community has felt, especially within the past couple years.” said Tyler Kleeberger, Community Leader of The Farmhouse. “Our place needed reimagined. So this happened with the reimagining of the church.”

Anyone is welcome to The Farmhouse. Visit thefarmhouse.live for more information.

Carol Creque, Deb Langenderfer, Laurie Gombash at the groundbreaking for The Farmhouse barn on Friday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/07/web1_Groundbreaking-Farmhouse-Barn.jpg Carol Creque, Deb Langenderfer, Laurie Gombash at the groundbreaking for The Farmhouse barn on Friday.

Envisioned as Evergreen community hub