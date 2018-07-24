Man sentenced for DUI, weapon charges

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Thomas M. Hambleton, 58, of Liberty Center previously pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. On Jan. 29, 2018, he transported a loaded handgun in his motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

He was sentenced to one year of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $375 fine; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol, serve three days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for time served; and surrender his driver’s license for one year.

Failure to comply could result in six months in prison.

Darren Gaylord, 48, of Toledo previously pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property. On Nov. 25, 2017, he received and retained property knowing or having reasonable cause to believe the property had been obtained through the commission of a theft offense.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $400 fine; pay restitution of $475 to the victim; not enter the Archbold Reservoir; successfully complete the theft intervention program through AJA Behavioral; and serve 10 days at CCNO, with credit for two days served.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.

Nikia McCall Jr., 25, of Wauseon previously pleaded guilty to forgery. On Oct. 31, 2017, he forged a check.

He was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay $375 restitution to the victim; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; successfully complete the SEARCH program at the Wood County Justice Center; seek and maintain employment; maintain his child support obligation; and successfully complete Drug Court.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.