Two sentenced for drugs

A Wauseon woman was sentenced last Wednesday in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Haven Trucks, 22, of W. Elm St., previously pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. On Jan. 10, 2018, she possessed heroin.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Trucks to 3 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, complete her GED, seek and maintain employment, successfully complete drug treatment at Serenity Haven, and successfully complete Fulton County Drug Court.

Failure to comply could result in Trucks spending 11 months in prison.

On June 12, Ian Ruffer, 28, of W. Leggett St., Wauseon, was sentenced. He previously pleaded guilty aggravated possession of drug, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.

On Aug. 26, 2017, he possessed alprazolam. On Jan. 10, 2018, he did knowingly transport methamphetamine, marijuana and suboxone, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that the controlled substances were intended for sale or resale by himself or another person.

Judge Robinson sentenced Ruffer to 30 months in prison for aggravated trafficking in drugs, 10 months in prison for trafficking in marijuana, 10 months in prison for trafficking in drugs, and 10 months in prison for possession of drugs. Said sentences for aggravated trafficking, trafficking in marijuana, and trafficking in drugs to be consecutive sentences and the possession of drugs sentence to be concurrent, for a total prison term of 50 months.