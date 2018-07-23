Recycler plans at least 15 jobs in Wauseon

Cleanlites Recycling, Inc., a business headquartered in Mason, Michigan, recently acquired a building located on 715 West Linfoot Street in Wauseon. The building has been vacant for several years and will be utilized as the seventh facility for the business in the United States.

Cleanlites Recycling is a national leader in waste management; serving corporations, governments, medical facilities, and more. The company plans to install a kiln at the Wauseon location to aid in the recycling of airbags and shredding equipment to provide e-scrap, solar panel recycling and IT asset disposition services as well as collecting other universal waste such as lamps, batteries and ballasts for recycling.

Cleanlites plans to employ at least 15 people out of the Wauseon location within 36 months.

The company is currently renovating the property and installing the machinery and equipment necessary for the operation. Individuals that are interested in exploring career opportunities at Cleanlites Recycling, may email Mike Kimmel at mikek@cleanlites.com.