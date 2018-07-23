Five vie for crown

The Wauseon Homecoming Queen Pageant is this Thursday at 8 p.m. on the South Stage. The contestants are Rylee Wreede, Monica Betz, Carisa Hoffman, Karli Callahan and Rylee Hull. Wreede will tap dance to “Can’t Hold Us.” Betz will sing to “When We Were Young.” Hoffman will lyrical dance to “Beautiful Mess.” Callahan will sing to “Stone Cold.” Hull will also be tap dancing, to “Hot Tin Roof.”

