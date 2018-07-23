The hunt is on this weekend

The 14th Annual Midwest Geobash will be held Thursday through Saturday, July 26-29, at the Fulton County Fairgrounds, 8514 State Route 108. The free event is an opportunity for both experienced geocachers and newbies to gather for fun and fellowship, and to play the online game that reaches around the globe.

Activities and both food and geocache vendors will be available. A poker run will be held on Friday with destinations to local shops.

The theme, “Bash Under the Big Top!” will be circus oritented and the Geobash will feature a mascot, Ringmaster Chicken.

For those unaware, geocaching is a family-friendly treasure hunt using GPS – the Global Position System – or a smart phone to lead players by longitude and latitude coordinates to containers hidden in outdoor locations. The containers hold log books the players sign and date to confirm their find, and sometimes small trinkets that can be swapped for others carried by the players.

The yearly Geobash event allows geocachers to hunt the Fulton County Fairgrounds for the hidden containers, and encourages them to pursue the outdoor caches around Wauseon and in other areas of the county.

Interested parties wanting more information can visit midwestgeobash.org or can get initiated at the Geobash.

This year’s event begins Thursday and there is a kickoff bonfire at 7 p.m. The event closes with a pancake breakfast on Sunday morning.

In recent years, the fairground event has attracted about 1,500 enthusiasts over the three-day period. It’s attended by gamers from throughout the U.S. and visitors from as far as England, Australia, and Germany.

Geocaching was created about 2000 by an enterprising resident of Portland, Ore., who took advantage of new government regulations that allowed satellites to narrow their ground-level viewing range from 300 feet to just three feet. The online game spread like wildfire, and currently boasts about three million geocaches hidden throughout the world.

Geobash began in 2005; the first event was held in Harrison Lake State Park with 450 participants. It moved to locations in Davisburg, Mich., and Kendallville, Ind., before finding its permanent home at the fairgrounds.

Recent Geobash attendees with Signal, the geocache mascot. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/07/web1_geocaching.jpg Recent Geobash attendees with Signal, the geocache mascot.

Geobash comes to fairgrounds