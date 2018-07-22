Traffic blitzes net citations

Eight citations were issued during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz, designated 4th of July Blitz, which ran from July 1-5. Four citations were issued for speed and two driving under suspensions. Two minor misdemeanor citations for a drug offense were issued as well.

Deputies made a total of 25 traffic stops and also issued 22 warnings.

There was also a blitz that ran from July 6-12. Eight citations were issued, including six for speed, one for no driver’s license, and one for seat belt. Deputies made 31 traffic stops and issued 27 warnings during that blitz.

The traffic blitzes are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.