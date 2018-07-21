Tickets now on sale for Fulton County Fair acts

Tickets are now on sale for the headlining musical acts for the 2018 Fulton County Fair. Rick Springfield and Big & Rich will be performing at the fairgrounds north of Wauseon.

Rick Springfield tickets are $26 for festival seating with grandstand seats $23 and $20. Big & Rich tickets are $36 for festival seating and $33 and $30 for grandstand seats.

Tickets can be purchased by phone at 419-335-7649, at fultoncountyfair.com, or at the ticket office on the fairgrounds. The ticket office is open on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Aug. 7. Starting Aug. 13, it will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Rick Springfield will take the stage Sunday, Sept 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer and performer. The singer, songwriter, and musician who has sold 25 million albums is a Grammy Winner for “Jessie’s Girl.” He is also known for “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” and “An Affair of the Heart” among other hits.

He’s also accomplished actor who has starred opposite Meryl Streep in the feature film “Ricki and the Flash.” He was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located around the corner from the first apartment he lived in after arriving from Australia in 1971.

Springfield’s latest Album “The Snake King” finds him travelling down a dusty dirt road to explore the blues side of his rock ‘n roll.

Big & Rich will perform on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 3.

Individually, John Rich and Big Kenny Alphin are first-rate musicians, songwriters, producers, and entertainers. Together, they are one of the most original musical forces ever unleashed on a welcoming world. With 2004’s triple-platinum Horse of a Different Color, they were able to tap into the best strands of a wide spectrum of popular music.

They are known for such hits as “Save a Horse,” Lost in This Moment,” and “Comin’ to Your City.”

Caroline Kole, who has toured with Reba McEntire and opened for Blake Shelton, Alan Jackson, will open the concert at 7 p.m.

Tickets for other grandstand events such as tractor pulls and the demolition derby are also now on sale.

The 161st Fulton County Fair runs from Friday, Aug. 31 through Thursday, Sept. 6.

