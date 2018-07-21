Swanton bridge closing

West Garfield Avenue in Swanton will be closed starting Monday for the replacement of a bridge over Ai Creek. The bridge is located between Main Street and Elton Parkway. It will be closed for an estimated 120 days, which could cause some driving headaches, as it is near Swanton Middle School.

Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor