Sheriff’s Office investigating missing Metamora juvenile

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing juvenile from the rural Metamora area.

Charles Herbert Alexander Saunders, 16, was last seen today (Friday) and was driving a silver/gray Ford Mustang with Ohio plates HKW-7753. He his a white male, 5-feet, 6-inches, 180 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If seen, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency immediately or call Detective Gladieux at the Sheriff’s Office, 419-335-2010 ext. 1915. Authorities advise not to approach Saunders; he may be armed.