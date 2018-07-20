DPL plans puzzle exchange

A puzzle exchange is among the upcoming programs planned at Delta Public Library.
Those tired of doing the same puzzles over and over again and trade theirs in for a different one. Puzzles must have all pieces.
The exchange will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the activity room.
Also on Saturday, the Lego Club meets from 10 a.m. to noon.
In addition, there will be a painting class on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the activity room. The theme is peacock.
Registration is required. The class is open to anyone age 9 and older, but kids ages 9-12 are asked to have parental supervision.
The cost is $25, which pays for supplies.
Call the library at 419-822-3110 for more information.