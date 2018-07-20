Fulton County Grand Jury considers indictments

On July 16, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

Tomas Ramos III, 31, of Wauseon, was indicted on one county of having weapons while under disability. On or about June 24, 2018, he allegedly possessed a firearm when he was not relieved from disability after having been previously convicted of a felony drug offense.

Steven L. Hanson, 49, of Wauseon, was indicted on three counts of assault. On or about June 28, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to three law enforcement officers.

April J. Clark, 30, of Fostoria, was indicted on one count of complicity to commit robbery. On or about April 4, 2018, she allegedly aided another in committing or attempting to commit a theft offense and allegedly inflict harm on another.

Brian P. Schlegel, 35, of Toledo, was indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. On or about June 23, 2018, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Michael A. Wallace, 33, of Fostoria, was indicted on one count of robbery. On or about April 4, 2018, he allegedly committed a theft offense, and he did so while allegedly inflicting physical harm on another.

Jacob R. Brown, 22, of Pioneer, Ohio, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of having weapons while under disability. On or about Feb. 20, 2018, he allegedly possessed oxycodone and allegedly possessed a firearm when he was not relieved from disability after having been previously convicted of a felony drug offense.

Chelsea R. Stuber, 21, of Archbold, was indicted on one count of burglary. On or about May 3, 2018, she allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure with the purpose to commit a criminal offense.

Savanah J. Kyser, 21, of Horton, Mich., was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, one count of theft of credit cards, and one count of theft. On or about April 1, 2018, she allegedly stole a motor vehicle, a credit card, and tools.

Dustin C. Tanier, 22, of Napoleon, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about May 12, 2018, he allegedly possessed and allegedly sold or offered to sell dangerous drugs.

William E. Davis, 53, Toledo, was indicted on one count of identity fraud. On or about Feb. 16, 2018, he allegedly used personal identifying information of another person with the intent to hold himself out to be the other person.

Elizabeth R. Norman, 51, of Swanton, was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine. One or about, April 22, 2018, she allegedly possessed cocaine.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendents are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.