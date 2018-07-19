Delta School Resource officer discussed at meeting

Delta Village Council held their bi-weekly meeting on Monday.

Before the meeting conversation was held in regards to hiring a School Resource Officer for the Pike-Delta-York School District in committee. Pike-Delta-York school district and Delta Village Council would like to implement a School Resource Officer for the upcoming school year.

Also discussed Monday was new Nuisance Evasion responsibilities of the Fire Chief. This would give the Fire Chief more power to declare fire hazards in the village as well as in the township.

A resolution to support countywide demolition/elimination of abandoned/vacant properties that impose safety threats was voted on and approved by the council. The village supports the use of Fulton County Categorical Block Grant funds for these demolitions as they are needed. The vote was unanimous.

At this meeting an official Rules and Ordinance committee meeting was scheduled for Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m. concerning ordinances of golf carts. This meeting was set by Rules and Ordinances committee chair Ashley Todd, and will be a time to discuss future laws and regulations for use of golf carts in the village of Delta.

An executive session of the Property Committee was held at the end of this regular meeting. “[We have] nothing new to report. This is just a general meeting to keep council updated,” said Village Administrator Brad Peebles.

By Mikayla Rochelle For the Expositor

Reach Mikayla Rochelle at fcenews@aimmediamidwest.com

