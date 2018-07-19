Council considers tax credits

Wauseon City Council discussed a new business, among other topics at Monday’s meeting.

Matt Gilroy of the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation spoke on behalf of Cleanlites Recycling, Inc. The company purchased the German Village building on Linfoot Street for recycling operations.

This will be Cleanlite’s seventh operation in the United States. The building will provide beneficial environmental practices to the city and is estimated to create 15 new full-time jobs and 5 new part-time jobs.

Gilroy informed city council that renovation to the German Village Building has recently started. Mayor Kathy Huner spoke positively of the new business. “It’s great to see the building being put back into working use.”

Council passed Resolution 2018-21 which allows Huner to enter into a local job creation tax credit agreement with Cleanlites. The city shall grant Cleanlites a refundable credit of 50 percent of the new income tax revenue the city derives from new employees for a term of no more than 10 years.

Council also passed Ordinance 2018-5 which will allowfor the issuance and sale of notes realted to water and water treatment in the city. They are from a 2017 plan for improving the municipal waterworks system with the installation of a new water line and municipal water treatment plant by constructing a new building and lagoon, aquiring new treatment tanks, a high service pump, piping, and other needed improvements. The notes are now $700,000 total.

Resolution 2018-20, which allows ArchiveSocial to manage social media records, was passed by council.

Other business

– Wauseon’s annual fall cleanup will take place September 17-22; residents can drop off household refuse to the city garage on Linfoot Street. The drop off will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from the 17th to the 21st and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the 22nd.

– Police Chief Keith Torbet reported that the Fourth of July fireworks “went well” this year. The only pertinent issue was parking occupancy at Biddle Park. The city will look into creating additional parking spaces at the location for future events.

– Council approved the payment of city bills.

– Council agreed to a liquor permit with S&G Stores, LLC for use at a convenience store on 1200 N. Shoop Ave.

The former German Village building on W. Linfoot Street in Wauseon will be the location for Cleanlites Recycling.

A liquor permit was agreed to for S&G Stores, LLC for use at a convenience store on 1200 N. Shoop Ave.

New Wauseon recycling business

By Hunter Huffman For the Expositor

Reach Hunter Huffman at fcenews@aimmediamidwest.com

