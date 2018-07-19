Churches combining to help others

Just as the bible tells the story of Jesus multiplying 5 loaves and 2 fish in order to feed thousands, local churches in the Wauseon School District are coming together to multiply their effectiveness in helping others in their community. Last year over 130 people received assistance at this event and preparations are underway to serve even more this year.

On Wednesday, Aug. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at Wauseon Primary School on East Leggett Street, approximately one dozen local congregations will offer a variety of items to help individuals and families in need. People can register that day to receive this free assistance by showing an I.D. (driver’s license, birth certificate, custody papers, insurance card) for each member of their family, plus a Medicaid card, WIC card, Food Stamp card or other paperwork showing need. Childcare will be available while adults are collecting items.

Each church will feature something different to be shared. The Knights of Columbus will offer a free hot dog meal while people are waiting in line.

Once inside the school participants will register and then enter the gym to visit all the church booths. Items available will include socks, school backpacks, school supplies, baby diapers and wipes, laundry soap, vouchers for winter coats, toilet paper, band aids and first aid cream, toothbrushes and toothpaste, Kleenex and foot powder.

There will also be a booth with nurses, from various congregations, who will take blood pressure and check glucose for those who interested. Free haircuts will be available from area church members who are affiliated with the Four County Cosmetology School.

Participating churches this year include Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Caspar’s Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus organization, First Christian Church, Christ United Methodist Church, Church of the Master, True North, Congregational Church, Emmaus Lutheran Church and Crossroads. A special thank you to the Wauseon School District for use of the Primary School Building and to FISH for assisting with breakfast items to distribute.

The Wauseon Ministerial Association (WMA) hopes to continue Loaves & Fishes as an annual event to serve those of all ages in the community. For information contact the WMA president Rev. Julie Parsell, Trinity Lutheran Church at 419-335-5651.

Items offered for individuals in need