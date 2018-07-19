Interested stakeholders are invited to attend informational open house meetings featuring management plans for Ohio’s 21 state forests. Held annually, the 2018 state forest open houses are scheduled for late July, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

ODNR forest managers and foresters develop annual work plans to guide forest management activities for each of Ohio’s state forests. These open houses provide an opportunity for the public to better understand and comment on Ohio’s plans for sustainable forestry, which includes recreation; treating invasive species; prescribed burning; and timber cruising and harvesting.

The ODNR Division of Forestry will host four regional open houses for the 21 state forests covering nearly 200,000 acres combined. The public is cordially invited to attend any of these open houses to ask questions and submit written comments on state forest management plans.

The meeting for District, which includes Maumee State Forest and Mohican-Memorial State Forest will be Friday, July 27 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Findlay District Office, 952 Lima Avenue.

For more information, call 419-424-5004.

Comments will be accepted for up to 30 days after the respective open house, at which time comments will be considered as the plans are finalized. Open house information and annual work plans are also posted on the ODNR website at forestry.ohiodnr.gov.

The ODNR Division of Forestry works to promote and apply management for the sustainable use and protection of Ohio’s private and public forest lands. State forests are managed for multiple uses, including wildlife; habitats for threatened and endangered species; recreation opportunities; timber products; demonstration for private forest owners; and soil and water protection.

