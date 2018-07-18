HC3 presents annual awards

Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman and Steve Van Sickle of Sauder Village in Archbold were recipients June 12 of the Healthy Choices Caring Communities (HC3) 2017-18 Coalition Champion of the Year. The annual award is presented to community partners who go above and beyond to support HC3’s countywide efforts in reducing underage substance use.

Haselman has been an instrumental force in the development of both the Opiate Task Force as well as the #Talk2Me Social Norms Campaign. Scott regularly attends the HC3 coalition meetings as a guest, providing valuable insight into substance use issues in Fulton County from the judicial perspective. He routinely supports HC3 Partnership, providing funding for the #Talk2Me Campaign school spirit shirts for all Fulton County middle school students, allowing HC3 to share information about resources as well as promoting the #Talk2Me Campaign.

During the development of the #Talk2Me Campaign, HC3 needed a grand prize for its Talk2Me Challenge video contest, and approached Sauder Village to ask for a discounted vacation package. In response Sauder Village donated its entire Sauder Village Family Get-Away package. The partnership with Steve Van Sickle and Sauder Village helped to drive the success of this challenge, reaching a significant number of Fulton County community members.

The 2017-18 Coalition Member of the Year awards were presented during the HC3 meeting to Tante Lovins and Toni Schindler. The award is given annually to members of the HC3 coalition who have demonstrated exemplary service for the coalition and the community.

Toni Schindler serves as the chair of the HC3 Publicity Committee and works to offer ideas and support for publicity efforts. HC3 Program Director Beth Thomas described Schindler as a creative, “out of the box” thinker who uses data to determine how to make the biggest impact. Schindler has been a key partner for the #Talk2Me Campaign and utilizes her connections within the community to share the work of HC3.

Thomas said Schindler gives her time, energy, and expertise to help the coalition gain a better understanding of the youth substances issues in Fulton County, and collaborates with the community to prevent and reduce these issues.

Tante Lovins and the United Way of Fulton County have been supporters of HC3 from the beginning. Their financial support and willingness to encourage community support of this organization has allowed HC3 to build the firm foundation the coalition enjoys. Thomas said Lovins faithfully attends HC3 meetings, serves on both the Alcohol Task Force and the Publicity Committee, and always accepts requests for her time, expertise, and energy.

The final awards presented by HC3 were the 2017-18 YAC Member of the Year awards, presented to students Falcon Hassenzahl and Sarah Schwan. Youth Advisory Council (YAC) members were asked to submit recommendations for Member of the Year based on who offered the best overall contribution to the group’s success.

Falcon is a first-year YAC member who Thomas said has shown commitment and dedication to the program. She said he is passionate about working to better the community and motivates others to take action. Thomas said Falcon inspires his fellow members with his energy, enthusiasm and great ideas.

“Never have I felt so empowered to take action as I have while being a member of YAC,” Falcon said.

Sarah Schwan, a two-year YAC member, has served on the leadership board. Sarah consistently plans social events for YAC members and takes a leadership role within the group. Fellow YAC members cite Sarah as an organized and hardworking member who shows a constant positive attitude. She is very active within the group and helped coordinate the planning and execution of HC3’s spring project.

HC3 meetings are held at noon the second Tuesday of each month at Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St., in Wauseon. For information, contact Thomas at 419 337 0915 or by email at HC3Partnership@gmail.com.

