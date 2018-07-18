College honors received

The following local residents were honored by their respective colleges and universities.

Findlay College: Lynnsey Crouch and Dana Fricke, both of Wauseon, were named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester. To qualify, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

John Carroll University: Allison Fritsch of Swanton was named to spring 2018 Dean’s List at John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio. To qualify, students must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours within one semester and have a GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Kent State University: Dean’s List – Archbold: Emilee Piorkowski, Madeline Schrickel; Delta: Madeline Sugg; Swanton: Sydni Myers, Nicole Schnabel, Emma Koralewski, Christen Wheeler; Wauseon: Sarah Mull, Olivia Shema, Stephanie Whitman, Kaija Blosser.