Antique motorcycles on display at Fulton County Fairgrounds


The Antique Motorcycle Club of America’s Wauseon meet will feature races on Friday.

File photo

The Antique Motorcycle Club of America will hold its 36th annual Wauseon meet Friday through Sunday at the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

Admission is free except for races. Parking is $5.

On Friday, More than 500 vendors selling antique motorcycles and parts over 35 years old. Motorcycle races begin at 6:30 p.m.

Roeder racing now presents the Friday flat track racing at the fairgrounds. David Aldana, Jay Springsteen, and Brittney Olsen are among the racers featured.

General admission gates open at 2 p.m. Heat races begin at 4:30 p.m. with the opening ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

Grandstand tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for kids 5 and under.

Saturday features a Memorial Run and field games along with a tech seminar. Vendors will also be on hand Saturday.

There will be an antique motorcycle show and judging from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

For more information visit www.wauseonnationalmeet.org.

