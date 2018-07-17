Delta celebrates with Chicken Fest

The Delta High School band marches down Taylor Street during the Chicken Festival parade.

Local Scouts ride in the parade at the Chicken Festival.

Fulton County 4-H Horse Queen Allie Herr.

Arika Zeiter, 2018 Ohio Dairy Goat Association Youth Ambassador.

The Delta High School Class of 1968 rides down the parade route on Sunday.

Willy Wonka and some of his Oompa Loompas travel down Taylor Street Sunday in the Chicken Festival parade.

The Delta Community Fire Department Heavy Rescue vehicle, a 1957 Chevrolet, rides in the parade. It was the first custom built rescue unit in Fulton County.

The 2018 Poppy Princess Kira Ford and 2018 Miss Poppy Danica Ford travel down the parade route on Sunday.

Some of those riding on the Special Olympics float throw candy to children.

The Worthington Industries float