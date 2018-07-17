Unlimited data and more

Manager Carly Smith snips the ribbon at the grand opening ceremony for Cricket Wireless at 1072 N. Shoop Ave. in Wauseon. The store offers four lines with unlimited data for $100 and a free smart phone for switch-overs. It’s open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Also pictured are Cricket Wireless employee Andrew Neuhauser, center left, and members of the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce.

