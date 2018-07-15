Honors, grads announced at OSU

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State University has announced honors and graduates for the spring semester. Criteria for qualifying for the Dean’s List varies by college, but most require a minimum of 12 graded credit hours with a 3.5 GPA or higher.

In addition to the dean’s list, the university has issued the list of students who earned degrees at commencement on May 6.

Dean’s List

Archbold: Alicia Hernandez, Logan Hogrefe, Levie Rufenacht, Michael Weigand, Mireya Zamudio.

Delta: Katherine Clawson, Carra Gilson, Esther Heilman, Lauren Jones, Todd Miller, Michael Thomas, Jack Warfield.

Fayette: Braelyn Humbert, Jerad Seiler.

Lyons: Carissa Call.

Metamora: Hannah Beroske, Nicole Butson, Jacob Dowling, Clayton Kreuz.

Swanton: Bailie Brock, Hannah Gombash, Alivia Grochowski, Matthew Kusz, Jarrett Macek, Emily Miller, Jonathon Snell, Nathan Timpe, Carly Truckor.

Wauseon: Ross Andre, Micah Bernath, Caleb Blanchong, Brandon Bryan, Danielle Coll, Aaron Conrad, Lindsay Fager, Zachary Johnson, Joshua Kauffman, Matthew Krill, Samantha Norman, Abby Pennington, Noah Pennington, David Sauder, Jalen Towers.

Graduates

Archbold: Samantha Burkholder, Taylor D’Alelio, Nicole Lehman.

Delta: Alaina Kessler, Todd Miller.

Metamora: Nicholas Carr, Jacob Dowling, Cory Mossing.

Swanton: Bailie Brock, Emily Miller, Melissa Sigg, Carly Truckor.

Wauseon: Micah Bernath, Lindsay Fager, Samantha Norman, Noah Pennington, David Sauder, Christopher Yackee.