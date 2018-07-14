Locals graduate, earn honors

The following local residents have received honors from their respective colleges and universities.

Wittenburg University: Clay Waidelich of Wauseon was named to Wittenberg University’s Spring 2018 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Miami University: Gavin Morton of Archbold was named to the Miami University spring 2018 President’s List. Students ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2017-18 were named to the list.

The following students were named to the second semester Dean’s List: Swanton – Amanda Fisher, Brandon Krempec, Olivia LeRoux, Chelsea Miller; Delta – Annemarie Thomas; Metamora – Eden Eisel; Lyons – Leah Schwan; Wauseon – Morgan Bzovi, Ellie Hayati.

Siena Heights University: Allison Wood of Swanton was named to the winter semester Dean’s List. To qualify, students must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average and carry at least 12 credit hours.

Ohio Wesleyan University: Benjamin Rubel of Swanton graduated this spring with a Bachelor of Arts degree.