Swanton fireworks to light sky in Sept.

The Village of Swanton has selected Sept. 8 to hold this year’s Fireworks Fest following their postponement due to heat.

It will be an end of the summer party at Swanton High School beginning at 6 p.m. There will be music, food, and other family fun. The fireworks are slated to begin at dusk.

The Fireworks Fest at Swanton High School, originally scheduled for June 30, was postponed because of concerns for residents, employees and vendors and the risk of fire danger. The heat index was over 100 degrees.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/07/web1_Swanton-Fireworks-2016-1.jpg File photo

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010