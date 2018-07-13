Senior apartment site plan approved

The Swanton Planning Commission last Tuesday approved three items, including a site plan review for a senior apartment building.

The site plan presented by Spire Development was approved by the commission contingent on vacation of the plat that is currently on the property. The property, on the west side of Munson Road just north of the railroad tracks, is platted for a 16-lot subdivision.

“In order to approve the development, the plat must be vacated,” said Rosanna Hoelzle, village administrator. “There is a process per the Ohio Revised Code that must be followed.”

The site plan has the 2-story, 28-unit apartment building on the northeast area of the approximately 7-acre property, near the apartments to the north.

At the meeting, Spire representatives indicated they are looking to break ground on the project in 2019.

Also at the meeting, the Planning Commission approved variances for two Metroparks Toledo signs. They will be entrance signs for areas recently approved for parking lots.

The Beach Ridge Area at 3520 Waterville Swanton Road (State Route 64) will have a stone base for the sign, while the Buttonbush Area at 6827 County Road 1-1 will have a post.

The planned entrance sign for the Beach Ridge Area on Waterville Swanton Road. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/07/web1_Beach-Ridge-Area-Sign.jpg The planned entrance sign for the Beach Ridge Area on Waterville Swanton Road. Metroparks Toledo

Plat must be vacated first

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010 or on Twitter @Swan_Enterprise

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010 or on Twitter @Swan_Enterprise