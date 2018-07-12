Forrests named Chicken Fest grand marshals

John and Gloria Forrest have been named the grand marshals of the 2018 Delta Chicken Festival. They have both lived in the Delta area since 1950 and have been very involved in the community.

When they were married in 1959 they chose to buy their one, and only, home in the Delta school district. Their four children and most of their grandchildren have attended Pike-Delta-York schools.

Gloria always loved to cook and bake so she began baking wedding cakes in 1963 and expanded her business to include catering with the complete support of John and her family for 35 years.

Also, John was asked to join a family band known as Shelby Eicher and the Fulton County Sandsifters. Now John and his guitar can be heard on Monday nights at the Delta Church of Christ.

The Forrests were also 50-year members of the Aetna Grange in Winameg until it closed.

John has been in the middle of Delta’s downtown business district since 1961 when he worked for Ramon McQuillin at Delta Auto Supply. After radiator school, John became owner of Forrest Radiator Shop.

In 1973, Gloria went to work for Fulton Industries making flashlights and five years later moved on to National Can in Archbold.

The Forrest family purchased the auto supply business from McQuillin in 1981. That same year, Gloria was elected to the Pike-Delta-York Board of Education. She went on to serve two terms and two years of a vacated seat.

She said those 10 years proved to be an inspiration to her and she felt honored to serve.

Gloria was also one of the original organizers of the Apple Dumpling Fest. Her baking experience led her to believe that a pie judging contest could bring in money for the parks. After the pies were judged, they were auctioned off with first prizes going for as much as $600.

In 2006, John and Gloria became chairs of the Chicken Festival Parade. In addition, the Forrest family has a long history of participating in the parade, winning more first place trophies than other businesses.

“If it wasn’t for the love and support of our children and grandchildren, we wouldn’t have become the successful business partners we are,” said Gloria. “I never knew a family could work and play so closely together and have so much fun.”

Courtesy photo