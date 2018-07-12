School board approves building rental

Wauseon’s school board agreed Monday to rent a portion of the former Ohio Department of Transportation building on Shoop Avenue for bus maintenance.

Board members voted unanimously to authorize Superintendent Larry Brown and Treasurer Dave Fleming to contract with the city for space in the vacated building at 989 N. Shoop Ave. The building will be used as the school district’s transportation department maintenance facility.

A lease agreement will be drafted by the city. The cost and other details about the agreement have not been determined.

“I want to thank the city for sharing the resources they have that were provided by ODOT,” Brown said. “We look forward to sharing services in the future, like they’re offering this building for maintenance.”

He said the school district operated with a separate maintenance facility and fleet location during the past school year but the agreement with the city “certainly does improve our maintenance facility tremendously.”

However, Brown added he doesn’t think renting the former ODOT building is a final solution for the school district’s bus maintenance.

During leasing negotiations the city rejected the school district’s request to park buses at the former ODOT site. City Council members said that would require fencing around the building, a zoning violation for commercial buildings in the city. They also said the appearance of buses parked outside the facility would create an eyesore on Shoop Avenue, one of Wauseon’s main thoroughfares.

The school board also approved a motion to submit a renewal for an existing eight-year tax levy to the Fulton County Board of Elections. Renewal of the 2011 levy to pay for the school district’s general operations has been approved by the county auditor’s office, and would be placed on the Nov. 6 ballot.

The levy generates $841,049 annually. In June, Brown emphasized the levy is a renewal, and no new money would be requested from taxpayers.

In other business, the school board approved the following donations from the Wauseon Athletic Boosters to the Wauseon Athletic Department: $397.90 for NWOAL champ plaques; $800 for volleyball uniforms; $1,200 for girls cross country uniforms; $2,040 for baseball uniforms; $3,125 for a football blocking sled; and $3,130 for a track timing system.

Board members approved a motion to transfer $1,621.30 from the District Agency fund for tournaments to the Athletics Fund.

They approved the following personnel items: one-year limited certificated contracts to Lauren Martinez as a middle school math teacher and Kaitlin Szozda as the middle school guidance counselor; one-year limited non-athletic supplemental contracts to Kaitlin Szozda for eight extended days and to Samantha Metzger for four extended days, respectively, for the 2018-19 school year; one-year limited classified contracts to April Jackson and Stephanie Duvall as elementary school teacher aides, and to Susan Morgan and Gwen Murry as two-hour cooks at the primary school and high school, respectively; the resignations of: Kristine Ritter as middle school intervention specialist, effective July 31; Jennifer Little, eighth grade language arts teacher, effective July 31; Karen Cheezan, elementary school teacher aide, effective July 5; and Brittani Gerken, cafe supervisor, effective Aug. 10; and the transfer of Michelle Cantu from primary school preschool aide to high school teacher aide.

The board also approved: one-year limited athletic contracts to: Joe Allen, head track coach; Kyle Borton, assistant track coach; Mike Colon, head track coach; Jennifer Croninger, head softball coach; Steve Marks, assistant baseball coach; Stan Schmidt, boys tennis coach; Trent Thomas, head baseball coach; Tom Vernot, assistant track coach; Michelle Winters, head junior high track coach; and Todd Wyse, assistant baseball coach; one-year limited outside athletic supplemental contracts to Tracy Elson as high school boys assistant soccer coach; Kyle Storrer as volunteer assistant golf coach; and Samantha Morr as assistant Speech Team advisor.

Some contracts are pending clean background checks.

Motions were approved to set school supply and workbook fees for the 2018-19 school year at $25 for grades K-8; establish the 1:1 initiative Insurance Protection Fund payment as $30 for the coming school year; and to approve the second reading of a NEOLA bylaw policy revision.

Board members also approved an overnight trip to Chicago, Ill., for the high school A Cappella Choir for a Field Museum performance and a VanderCook College of Music clinic session, April 11-13, 2019.

The board entered into executive session to discuss employment of personnel. No action was taken.

Wauseon schools will lease the former Ohio Department of Transportation garage on Shoop Avenue for bus maintenance. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/07/web1_former-ODOT-garage.jpg Wauseon schools will lease the former Ohio Department of Transportation garage on Shoop Avenue for bus maintenance. David J. Coehrs|Fulton County Expositor

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.