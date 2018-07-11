Eastern Stars help homeless

The 122-year-old Fulton Chapter of the Order of Eastern Stars in Wauseon, which provides leadership, charitable services, and financial support, has provided blankets crocheted by member Michelle Olson and homemade sleeping mats crocheted by member Millie Holzer for the homeless in Fulton County. They will be distributed with assistance by OES members, Fulton County Job and Family Services, and local law enforcement offices. FCJFS thanks Eastern Stars for their generous contribution.

