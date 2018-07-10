WPL presents Neil Armstrong Museum

The Wauseon Public Library will rock this summer with the Neil Armstrong Museum at the Healthy Spot, 1290 N. Shoop Ave.

Any child registered for the library’s Summer Reading Program can sign up to attend with adults. The program is sponsored by Wagner Motors, B.H.E. Orthodontics, and proceeds from the library’s silent auctions.

Other WPL activities include:

“Alex’s Lemonade Stand,” Wednesday, July 11, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., outside the Healthy Spot. Free will donations will be accepted; proceeds benefit the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to help with research and treatments for children battling cancer.

An adult pounding class, Monday, July 16, 4:30 p.m. For information or to register, call 419-335-6626.