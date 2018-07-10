Pipeline has little impact on roads

Installation of the NEXUS Gas Transmission pipeline hasn’t had much impact on Fulton County roads, according to area officials.

Fulton County Highway Superintendent B.J. Abbott said rural roads are in good condition. He said a bit of damage has occurred from the pipeline, “but we expected that. We monitor it once or twice a week.” Abbott said the road damage has been caused by edgework on the pipeline and from heavy equipment crossing the road.

The affected roads are along the pipeline path. The NEXUS pipeline enters the county from the south, just east of County Road 2. From there, it moves northwest to County Road C between County Roads 3 and 4, then heads straight north between County Roads 3 and 4 until it reaches County Road J. The pipeline continues northeast across County Road K, then runs north between State Route 64 and the Fulton County-Lucas County line, and into Michigan.

County Engineer Frank Onweller said Fulton County roads that have suffered surface roughness are marked with“Bump” warnings at crossings where deemed necessary.

Like the previous Rover pipeline installation in the county, “Things are going smoothly,” Onweller said. “We’re seeing similar situations with NEXUS – nothing unexpected. Any time you have a construction project…there’s always inconveniences, but I believe there hasn’t been anything out of the ordinary.”

He said the only road closures county residents may see would occur when NEXUS adds pavement at the end of the project. For now, local traffic is being maintained.

“It’s not like all of the work in going in one direction,” Onweller said. “They’re all over the county. So I don’t think it’s isolated to one area.”

A county Road Use Maintenance Agreement Fulton County has with NEXUS addresses which roads can be used as haul routes and the road repair process once the pipeline work is complete. The agreement was executed by the county commissioners and the three townships the pipeline affects: Amboy, Fulton, and Swancreek.

A $1 million bond is attached to the agreement in the event NEXUS fails to finish the work.

Onweller said he’s not sure how long the project will take but doesn’t see it extending into 2019. He said NEXUS has been cooperative during the process.

The engineer’s office periodically receives resident complaints about road damage from the project, “but we’re not involved with any of the construction work that’s done on private property.”

Businesses in Fulton County encountering problems from the pipeline can speak with a NEXUS representative at 972-741-9280.

A "bump" sign was set up on County Road H between County Roads 3 and 4 at the intersection with the pipeline.

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

