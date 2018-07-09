Tea, program planned at History Manor

Area residents are invited to enjoy a three course tea with a special history program on the porch at the History Manor located at 229 Monroe St., Wauseon on July 14.

The tea and program will last an hour with seatings taking place every 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tea is $12.50 for non-members and $11 for members of the Museum of Fulton County. Prepayment is required.

This program is brought to you by the the new Museum of Fulton County which features the permanent exhibit “Preserving the Past, Embracing the Present, and Making the Future,” The Legacy Shop, as well as special exhibits and events. It is located at 8848 State Highway 108 across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is $8 for those 16 and up, $7 for seniors, and $3 for children ages 6-15. Members and children under 6 are free.