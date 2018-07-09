Hepatitis A found in Napoleon food handler

The Henry County Health Department has been notified of a confirmed case of Hepatitis A in a food handler working at the Taco Bell restaurant in Napoleon. Any restaurant patrons who consumed food or drink from the restaurant between the June 11-28, 2018 may have been exposed to the Hepatitis A virus.

Based on this potential exposure, the health department is recommending vaccination with Hepatitis A vaccine or treatment with immune globulin (IG) for individuals who can’t receive the vaccine.

Anyone potentially exposed to Hepatitis A should contact their healthcare provider to be assessed for vaccination or IG treatment. Hepatitis A vaccine or immune globulin (IG) treatment may provide protection against the disease if given within two weeks of exposure.

The health department is monitoring and investigating the situation to eliminate any additional risk of exposure. The individual with the Hepatitis A infection is not currently working and is receiving medical care.

“While Hepatitis A can be very serious, we do have an effective vaccine that is available,” stated Mark H. Adams, RS, MPH, Health Commissioner at Henry County Health Department. “We encourage anyone who has eaten at the restaurant during the dates of June 11 and June 28, 2018 to get vaccinated. Our goal as the Health Department is to keep residents safe and healthy by preventing the spread of the disease, informing residents, and providing any information they may need.”

Hepatitis A vaccine is available from health care providers, pharmacies and at the health department. To make an appointment to get the vaccine at the health department call 419-599-5545.

People who have had Hepatitis A disease or have previously received two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine do not need to be vaccinated.

Anyone who ate at the Napoleon Taco Bell from June 11-28 should monitor for Hepatitis A symptoms, which include fatigue, loss of appetite, fever, stomach pain or tenderness, nausea or vomiting, dark urine, grey-colored stools, and yellowing of the skin.

Most children less than 6 years of age do not experience symptoms. Symptoms typically appear 2 to 6 weeks after exposure. Individuals with symptoms should call their health care provider and seek medical care.

