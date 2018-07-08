Sauder Village holding farm and fiddling event

Families from throughout the region will gather at Sauder Village in Archbold on Saturday, July 14, for “Summer on the Farm/Fiddle Contest.”

The event will include festive fiddle music and hands-on activities including old-fashioned games, making butter, pie, and noodles, picking goose feathers and watching herding dog demonstrations.

“Summer on the Farm is a perfect day for families to create special memories together,” said Kim Krieger, PR/media relations specialist. “As guests get involved with traditional summer activities on the farm they will gain a better understanding of how our ancestors lived while having a lot of fun at the same time.”

Throughout the day, children can help with traditional chores on the farm including making butter, pies, homemade noodles, and hominy. Guests can write with a quill pen, help feed the chickens, pick goose feathers, and watch pig feeding, cow milking, and goat milking demonstrations. At the Stuckey Barn guests can watch hand threshing and grain cleaning demonstrations.

Nature’s Nursery will have animals on display at the new Garden Shed. There will be a corn on the cob eating contest and other old-fashioned games to play, including croquet, hoop rolling, and sack races. Guests can help hand-crank – and sample – home-made ice cream, play with yo-yos and Lincoln Logs, decorate a tepee to take home, and enjoy story time at Little Pioneers Homestead. Tractor-drive trolley rides will be given throughout the day.

The Fiddle Contest begins at 1 p.m., with fiddlers from throughout the region gathering to compete in one of three categories – student, open, and senior. Each contestant will have five minutes to perform a hoedown and a waltz using old-time style and techniques. Fiddlers will also perform on the Village Green from 10-11:30 a.m., and again after the contest.

The Bridge County Bluegrass Band will also be sharing their talents during the afternoon. Collectively, this group of talented Ohio musicians brings over a half century of music experience to the stage.

Children 16 and under are free every Sunday this season. For more information on this event, call 1-800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.