Patrol focuses on safety near commercial vehicles

Ohio State Highway Patrol and members of the Great Lakes Initiative are focusing on commercial vehicle safety. The enforcement program will target failure to yield, unsafe lane changes and following too close violations by other vehicles around large trucks.

In 2017, 45 percent of commercial vehicle related crashes (25,565), were not the fault of the commercial vehicle. Motorists are reminded to use caution when driving around commercial vehicles. Large trucks and buses have operating limitations such as blind spots, longer stopping distances, and limited maneuverability that make it essential for other vehicles to focus on safety.

The initiative began Monday and runs through Friday in partnership with the International Association of Chiefs of Police. The high visibility enforcement will consist of law enforcement officers in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio.

“Crashes can be avoided by sharing the road with commercial vehicles,” said Colonel Paul Pride, superintendent. “Remember, if you cannot see the commercial vehicle driver in the side view mirror, assume the driver cannot see you.”

Areas with limited visibility are located directly behind, in front and on either side of the commercial vehicle. Those areas are more prone to crashes because the commercial driver cannot see the motorist. For more tips on driving around commercial vehicles safely, please visit https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/ourroads/tips-driving-safely-around-large-trucks-or-buses.

The Great lakes Initiative is a multi-state partnership aimed at reducing commercial involved crashes through enforcement and education.

Ohio’s Move Over law is designed to protect the lives of everyone who works on or uses our roadways. The law requires vehicles to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside.