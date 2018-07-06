Fulton County real estate taxes due soon

Fulton County real estate tax bills for the second half of 2017 are due July 20. Taxes paid after the due date will accrue a penalty of 5 percent if paid within 10 days and 10 percent thereafter.

The tax statements were mailed out on May 29, 2018. The tax amounts are available on the auditor’s page of the county website, www.fultoncountyoh.com, or by calling the office. Taxpayers who have not received a tax statement, unless there is an escrow account, should call the Treasurer’s Office at 419-337-9252.

Online payments can be made at www.fultoncountyoh.com. If you are paying by credit card or debit card, there is a convenience fee.

Office hours are Monday though Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.