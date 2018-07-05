City, school district negotiate building use

Negotiations continue between the Wauseon school district and the city over the district’s proposed use of a building formerly housing an Ohio Department of Transportation garage.

At a City Council meeting held Monday, Councilor Harold Stickley reported that the city’s Building and Grounds Committee met June 19 with Wauseon schools superintendent Larry Brown to discuss terms of use. The school district would be responsible to insure, maintain, and paint the building at 989 N. Shoop Ave., pay for utilities, and keep up the grounds.

The committee rejected Brown’s request to park the school district’s 20 buses and three vans on the property. Stickley said concerns were that the buses would be an eyesore on one of Wauseon’s major thoroughfares and that extensive fencing would be required. Mayor Kathy Huner noted that city zoning law does not permit fencing to entirely encircle commercial buildings.

Stickley said Brown also expressed doubt that a sufficient number of the schools’ vehicles could be housed inside the building.

He said Brown has yet to offer the city a decision on using the building, adding, “The ball is actually in Superintendent Brown’s area.”

Huner said she wanted to emphasize that terms for maintenance of the building was an issue during negotiations before the disagreement over parking buses on the site.

The Council meeting began with a brief presentation by Toledo Edison representative Gary Keys about a Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) customer assistance program available to residents on fixed or low incomes. Offered through Fulton County Job and Family Services, the program can arrange help paying for and maintaining household electricity and gas usage.

“This program’s been around for years. A lot of people aren’t aware of it,” Keys said.

He said both Toledo Edison and Ohio Gas promote the PUCO program but don’t see it used much in Fulton County.

In department reports:

• Fire Chief Rick Sluder said a training session for over 40 firefighters on June 24 was successful. The session involved the controlled burning of a structure at 1325 N. Shoop Ave.

• Police Chief Keith Torbet reported that department member Brad Croninger has been appointed detective. Croninger has been with the department full-time since June of 2012.

Torbet said a “Coffee With City Administrators” event will be held Tuesday, July 17, 8-9 a.m., at Biggby Coffee, 480 E. Airport Hwy. The session allows residents to speak with city officials in a casual setting.

Torbet also said that 55 preschoolers participated in the annual Safety City classes.

• Finance Director Jamie Giguere said city income tax revenue was down in June from the same time one year ago.

• Law Director Tom McWatters III said he is finishing revisions for proposed amendments to Wauseon Recreation Association regulations.

In new business, Huner said city pool manager Tom Burkholder reported brisk business at the facility’s concession stand. Burkholder said sales during one week totaled $2,000, and just under that amount during another week.

Huner said Burkholder did not have pool attendance totals available.

She told Council members the city will do landscaping work at the pool and at the former ODOT garage.

In legislation, the council approved the second reading of a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter an agreement with TAMCO Capital Corp. for a new administrative phone system.

The council entered into executive session to discuss discipline of a public employee. No action was taken.

