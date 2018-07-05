Archbold schools hire interim super

Archbold schools will eventually appoint a new superintendent, but have the district covered for the coming school year.

The Board of Education has hired Marc Robinson to replace outgoing superintendent Aaron Rex for the 2018-19 academic year. Rex resigned effective July 31 to become superintendent of Wapakoneta City Schools in Auglaize County as of Aug. 1.

Robinson’s salary will be $100,000, with a provision that he step down if a new superintendent is appointed during the school year. He served as superintendent of Wauseon schools from 1999 to 2012, and as executive director of the Northwest Ohio Computer Association from 2012 to 2017.

Chris Ziegler, Archbold schools treasurer, said the board will begin searching for a new superintendent this fall. She said the intention is to hire someone no later than Aug. 1, 2019.

“We have done nothing so far. The board is going to make those decisions in the next couple months,” she said.

Robinson said his main objectives as an interim superintendent are to assist the staff and Board of Education “in any way I can to be successful,” and to assist the board and community with their transition to a new superintendent..

He will work with Rex for 10 days to become acclimated to the school district.

“I will be there to help Archbold be the best educational organization possible,” he said. “I’m going to go in and get a good understanding of what’s going on and work extensively with the Board of Education to help them accomplish whatever needs to be done. I’m really excited to help them out.”

Archbold BOE President Phil Nofziger said Rex is a superintendent from which any school district could benefit. “I know that Archbold did, and the next district will also with all of the knowledge and experience he obtained over the last five-plus years,” he said.

The school district is in the very early stage of selecting a successor, with little planning done thus far, Nofziger said. He added, “Bringing in an interim, it allows us to take the time the district needs to make the correct choice.”

Robinson said he has no plans to apply for the permanent superintendent position. “My days with that are past,” he said.

